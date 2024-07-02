Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Reduced by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 3.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $564.18. The stock had a trading volume of 141,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,664. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $471.93 and a 1 year high of $569.49.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.