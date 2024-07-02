Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 2.4% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $47,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

ROP traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $563.11. The company had a trading volume of 503,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,539. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $540.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $471.93 and a 1 year high of $569.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

