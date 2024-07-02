Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given a C$165.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has been given a C$165.00 target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$145.71.

RY traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$146.44. 692,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,907. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$149.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$206.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$142.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$136.63.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.77 by C$0.15. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of C$14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total transaction of C$2,819,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,133.12. In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total transaction of C$7,889,646.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,628.83. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total value of C$2,819,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,133.12. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,592,565.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

