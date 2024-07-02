Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.91. 457,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,511,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, March 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.05 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. Equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $145,033.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,997 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,911.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $97,656.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,563.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $145,033.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,062,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,604,911.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,721 shares of company stock worth $273,245 over the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

