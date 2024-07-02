SALT Market Capitalization Tops $2.82 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. SALT has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $10,533.70 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009631 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,084.28 or 1.00060494 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012652 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00078597 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02122883 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $5,213.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

