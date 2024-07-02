Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IOT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Get Samsara alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Samsara Stock Up 3.4 %

IOT stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 57,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,934,139.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,153,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,622,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 57,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,934,139.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,153,612 shares in the company, valued at $38,622,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $2,831,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,466,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,241,157.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,590,053 shares of company stock worth $54,058,378. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth $362,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Samsara by 45.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.