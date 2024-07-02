Samsara’s (IOT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Loop Capital

Loop Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IOT. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,444,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,296,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,065.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,590,053 shares of company stock worth $54,058,378. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Samsara by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

