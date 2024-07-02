SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $237.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $218.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.20.

Get SAP alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $199.33 on Friday. SAP has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $204.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SAP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.