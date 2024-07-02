Saputo (TSE:SAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.37

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$31.37 and last traded at C$31.22, with a volume of 228597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.40.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 1.915804 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 94.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Wallace acquired 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,899.76. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Wallace acquired 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,899.76. Also, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca bought 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.79. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

