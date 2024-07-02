Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Update

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,600 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAR shares. Oppenheimer lowered Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.52 million, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 million. Analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 416.91%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

