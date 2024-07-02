Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Short Interest Up 45.8% in June

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SRPT

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,451 shares of company stock worth $8,086,386 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after acquiring an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,676,000 after purchasing an additional 76,032 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,025,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after buying an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.75. 1,649,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,122. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,425.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.