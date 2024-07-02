Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.59.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

