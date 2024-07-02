Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Holdings Lowered by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,994 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 5.0% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $18,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.00. 243,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,809. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $67.86.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

