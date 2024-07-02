Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 442,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $29,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,682,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.88. 208,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,478. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.72.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

