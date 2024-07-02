Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,231,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 9.5% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $165,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,501. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

