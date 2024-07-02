SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SCWorx Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WORX opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. SCWorx has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.50.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

