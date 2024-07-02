SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
SCWorx Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ WORX opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. SCWorx has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.50.
About SCWorx
