Sean Kiewiet Sells 2,804 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $14,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,193,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 28,501 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $147,635.18.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,980 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $36,628.20.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,080 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,552.40.

On Friday, May 24th, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,852 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $44,432.52.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,875 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $34,068.75.

On Monday, May 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 21,100 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $73,428.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Sean Kiewiet sold 8,061 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $27,891.06.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,001 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $21,243.54.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,305 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $4,149.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. 27,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.96. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.08 million. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

