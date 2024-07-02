ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $820.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.89% from the company’s previous close.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.28.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $789.31. The company had a trading volume of 358,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,420. ServiceNow has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.40, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $726.55 and a 200-day moving average of $741.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,908,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,034,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

