SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Sells $29,250.00 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 825,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,842.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hong Gan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $35,500.00.

NYSE:SES traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 489,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,725. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. SES AI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $394.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.45.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in SES AI during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SES AI by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SES AI by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 82,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

