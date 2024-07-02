Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $356,760.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $356,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,173 shares in the company, valued at $35,334,669.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sezzle alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $2,048,740.47.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,955.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $168,533.70.

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $325,061.45.

Sezzle Stock Down 2.1 %

SEZL stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.57 million and a P/E ratio of 36.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 158,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.79% of Sezzle at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sezzle

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.