Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $67.30 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,476,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,891 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $67,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.96. 1,844,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,037. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.