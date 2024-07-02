Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,124 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Shell by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $1,306,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,564. The firm has a market cap of $231.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $58.14 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.64.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

