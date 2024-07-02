Shira Ridge Wealth Management Acquires 281 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTV traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.35. 1,463,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,251. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

