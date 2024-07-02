Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.8% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT traded up $3.80 on Tuesday, reaching $586.05. The company had a trading volume of 366,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,864. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.43. The company has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $593.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.