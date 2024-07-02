SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of SHL Telemedicine in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
About SHL Telemedicine
SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; and Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG.
