SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of SHL Telemedicine in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of SHL Telemedicine stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.35. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646. SHL Telemedicine has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22.

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; and Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG.

