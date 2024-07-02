Short Interest in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Rises By 6.7%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,280,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the May 31st total of 40,570,000 shares. Currently, 31.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.1 days.

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 1,724,137 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,997.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,147 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 85.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 85.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 166,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLO. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALLO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,790. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $451.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

