Short Interest in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Drops By 12.8%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 19,150,000 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on APLD shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Applied Digital Trading Down 2.5 %

Applied Digital stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,744,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $869.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 4.56. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

