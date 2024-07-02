Short Interest in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Grows By 7.2%

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AQST shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,290. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $220.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.81.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 30,898 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 71.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.