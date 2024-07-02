Short Interest in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Declines By 6.2%

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the May 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $94,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,880.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROW. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,826,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after buying an additional 100,355 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Arrow Financial stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $29.66.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

