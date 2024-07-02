Short Interest in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Rises By 7.9%

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 6,850,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in ATI in the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 81,708 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 11.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE ATI traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. ATI has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $62.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

