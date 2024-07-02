Short Interest in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Decreases By 6.5%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the May 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 796,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATRC

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in AtriCure by 70.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.39. 881,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,162. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

