Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Decreases By 11.0%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Commerzbank Stock Up 2.9 %
OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 32.55 and a quick ratio of 32.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $17.09.
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Citigroup cut Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
