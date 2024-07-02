Short Interest in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Rises By 7.7%

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CRA International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CRAI traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.38. The company had a trading volume of 67,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,012. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.56 and a 200-day moving average of $137.46. CRA International has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $187.10.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that CRA International will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,356,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,151,532.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $410,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $778,136.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,356,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,151,532.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,924,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in CRA International during the 4th quarter worth $1,953,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

