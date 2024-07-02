Short Interest in Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Declines By 15.7%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 974,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 256.6 days.
Daifuku Stock Performance
Shares of DAIUF remained flat at $19.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. Daifuku has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70.
Daifuku Company Profile
