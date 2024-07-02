Short Interest in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Increases By 8.1%

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 7,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.44. 2,793,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,056. Danaher has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $269.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.96 and a 200 day moving average of $246.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

