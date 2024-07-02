Short Interest in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Rises By 23.1%

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 786,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.06. 449,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,927. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.41.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

