Short Interest in Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Rises By 31.5%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Fairfax India Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFXDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.14. Fairfax India has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.