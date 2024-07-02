Short Interest in Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Grows By 18.7%

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,862,700 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 4,097,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.7 days.
Foran Mining Stock Performance
Shares of FMCXF stock remained flat at $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $3.37.
Foran Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Foran Mining
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.