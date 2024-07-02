Short Interest in Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Grows By 18.7%

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,862,700 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 4,097,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.7 days.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

Shares of FMCXF stock remained flat at $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned McIlvenna Bay project comprising 44 claims that covers a total area of 29,418 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

