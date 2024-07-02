Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Rises By 17.8%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Freeman Gold Price Performance
Shares of FMANF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,012. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Freeman Gold has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
Freeman Gold Company Profile
