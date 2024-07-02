Short Interest in Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF) Rises By 35.3%

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,929,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 2,904,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,645.0 days.
Fu Shou Yuan International Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FSHUF remained flat at $0.55 during trading hours on Monday. Fu Shou Yuan International Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.
About Fu Shou Yuan International Group
