Short Interest in Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF) Rises By 35.3%

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,929,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 2,904,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,645.0 days.

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FSHUF remained flat at $0.55 during trading hours on Monday. Fu Shou Yuan International Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

About Fu Shou Yuan International Group

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides burial and funeral services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Burial Services, Funeral Services, and Other Services segments. The Burial Services segment sells burial plots; and offers cemetery maintenance services.

