Short Interest in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Expands By 7.2%

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genfit stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) by 2,229.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,823 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.17% of Genfit worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Genfit in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of GNFT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. 4,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,391. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. Genfit has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

