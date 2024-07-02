Short Interest in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Grows By 27.4%

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,800 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 362,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $867.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.23. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $174.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 30.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.