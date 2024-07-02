Short Interest in IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Increases By 7.1%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.
IG Group Stock Performance
IGGHY stock remained flat at $10.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150. IG Group has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51.
IG Group Company Profile
