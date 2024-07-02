Short Interest in IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Increases By 7.1%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

IG Group Stock Performance

IGGHY stock remained flat at $10.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150. IG Group has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51.

Get IG Group alerts:

IG Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.