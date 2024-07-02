Short Interest in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Increases By 7.1%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,950,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 93,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.07. 35,970,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,633,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. Intel has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

