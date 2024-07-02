Short Interest in Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Declines By 11.6%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,484,100 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the May 31st total of 3,939,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Display Price Performance
JNNDF remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Tuesday. Japan Display has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.
About Japan Display
