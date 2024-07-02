Short Interest in Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Declines By 11.6%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,484,100 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the May 31st total of 3,939,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JNNDF remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Tuesday. Japan Display has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

Japan Display Inc designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras.

