Short Interest in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Rises By 21.6%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.67. 1,434,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,335. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.88 and a 200 day moving average of $405.51. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $293.03 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after acquiring an additional 686,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. HSBC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.06.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

