Short Interest in LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Rises By 26.3%

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other LuxUrban Hotels news, Director Brian Ferdinand sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $72,503.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,379.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Ferdinand sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $72,503.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,379.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elan Blutinger purchased 400,000 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 721,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,464. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUXH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LuxUrban Hotels by 684.0% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in LuxUrban Hotels by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 255,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 107,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 429,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,422. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 303.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that LuxUrban Hotels will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LUXH shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

