Short Interest in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Decreases By 15.2%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 10,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. 1,329,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,581. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 77.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 411,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 179,070 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 143.0% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 65,659 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $10.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.26.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

