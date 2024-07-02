Short Interest in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expands By 24.3%

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,320,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 26,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,283,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,597,837. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.05.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

