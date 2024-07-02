Short Interest in NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV) Decreases By 13.1%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 281,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NeoVolta Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NEOV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. 237,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,953. NeoVolta has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

